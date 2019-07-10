Hundreds of students and faculty from Georgian College who were displaced after a devastating fire at the Barrie campus have found a unique partnership that has students trading the classroom for a military base.

Students from the college's culinary and hospitality courses prepared lunch for members of the Canadian Reservists at Base Borden today.

It's the kind of training that usually takes place on campus, but after several labs were damaged in a fire in June military officials promptly offered the use of the food training facility at the base so the summer semester at Georgian could continue uninterrupted.

The students are bussed to the base each day at no cost to them.

The base has its own food service training running in parallel to the college courses. Both military and civilian students have gained insights that could open career opportunities in the future.

"It's been a real positive experience to come out of this negative experience of the fire and being displaced," said Chef Daniel Clements.

Georgian College students should be back in the Barrie campus labs next week.