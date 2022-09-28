Georgian College students play critical role in RVH mock evacuation exercise

Visitors to Barrie's hospital might be alarmed when witnessing a chaotic triage scene on Thursday.

Known as a Code Green, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre will be hosting its annual emergency training exercise between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022.

RVH staff and Georgian College students play-acting as patients will portray an emergency situation where the patients must be evacuated through RVH's Georgian entrance to Georgian College's Athletics Centre around 9:30 a.m.

County partners assisting in the false emergency scenario will be the City of Barrie, Barrie Police Service, County of Simcoe, County of Simcoe Paramedics, Canadian Red Cross, Georgian Bay Search and Rescue, St. John Ambulance and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.