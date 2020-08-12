BARRIE, ONT. -- A student at the Georgian College Barrie Campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nursing students received a letter from the Dean on Monday explaining their lab was cancelled due to a possible case of COVID-19 at the college.

The test result was confirmed today. The health unit says the infected student is in self-isolation.

"We were able to identify one other close contact, a person that's now also in self-isolation," says Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU medical officer of health.

Dr. Gardner says that anyone who may have been in contact with the student but is considered low-risk should monitor for symptoms.

Some students expressed disappointment that the college didn't provide more information.

"I'm a little alarmed. I'm kind of shocked that at this point we haven't received any updates as to this information. This is the first I'm hearing it," says Mackenzie Smith, nursing student.

The health unit is recommending students go into self-isolation and get tested if symptoms should develop.

There was no word on when the students might return to class or labs. The college has said it is waiting for direction from the health unit.