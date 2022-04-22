Georgian College serves options for prospective culinary students hungry to enter the industry

The culinary program at Barrie's Georgian College is slow-cooking its way back to life after two years of pandemic-related challenges.

For the past two years, students in the industry have faced ongoing challenges, from wearing masks, supply chain issues and the dining room being forced to shut down.

Bryan Hunt, Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation Dean at Georgian College says it was challenging for students, given the hands-on nature of the profession, as courses were taught online for two months.

"The dining room is a laboratory, and so our hotel students and our culinary students have to produce a restaurant experience," Hunt says. "So it was basically a lot of people like myself going in and eating lunch every day so that those students could get those experiences."

Junaid Shaikh, a student in Culinary Management, says he briefly questioned his career choice.

"I was questioning my profession," Shaikh says. "I was like, 'Ok, can I continue? Is it feasible for me to continue in this field?' But I'm glad that we're opening up more, people are getting vaccinated, and people are more cautious with their lives now," he adds.

Alexis MacDonald, a Baking and Pastry student at Georgian College, has dreams of opening her own vegan catering company.

MacDonald says she almost had to put her dreams on hold.

"I was pretty worried just because of the fact it is a growing industry still. You always have new people coming into the game and everything. The smallest delay can really put you back," she says.

Now, Hunt says there's no better time than now than to get into the industry.

He estimates that there are 20 jobs for every student.

Prospective students looking to enrol in Georgian College can find more information about the available programs here.