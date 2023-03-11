Georgian College's annual Pow Wow makes in-person return

Georgian College marked the return of its traditional pow-wow on Saturday.

The event celebrating Indigenous culture and history was held at the Georgian College Barrie Campus Athletics Centre, marking its return after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"This is our first year getting back together and being able to reconnect and rekindle the fire within us that drives us to do our pow-wow," said Vanessa Kennedy, special events coordinator with Georgian College.

The one-day pow-wow is organized by members of the Georgian College Indigenous Resource Centre with help from students and staff. It offers visitors the opportunity to experience dancing and dancing and songs of Indigenous culture.

"It makes us feel really great to have everyone come in to take part and rekindle our language, our spirit and our singing, said Kennedy.

Organizers, this year's event theme was meant to honour the cycle of life while acknowledging the past.

Those attending were also able to shop at a market, with dozens of Indigenous-made products being sold.

The event was open to the public and wrapped up Saturday evening; however, organizers hope to plan another pow-wow in the months ahead.