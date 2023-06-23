Georgian College president reflects on first year at the helm and looks to the future

One year ago, the sixth president and CEO of Georgian College was initiated into his role. In that time, it has been anything but a typical first year for Kevin Weaver.

Tasked with leading the College out of the pandemic era, Weaver has had to help the post-secondary adapt to the ever-changing landscape, from learning to various job sectors' demands.

"We've really moved forward on our digital innovation strategy, and there are two major prongs to that," Weaver told CTV News on Friday. "Creating an unrivalled student experience and an unrivalled employee experience, because you need to have that for the best student experience possible."

Part of Georgian College's steps towards improving its experience is its Indigenization strategy, released last fall.

"That's something we're really proud of," Weaver said. "The team has done a tremendous job. We continue to do very important work towards truth and reconciliation."

Georgian College has also become a designated Military connected college, connecting its military students with the support they need to succeed at the school.

"We have a very close relationship with CFB Borden, and we have been doing some very significant work," Weaver added. "That's really important to us to work closely with our armed forces."

As a post-secondary that's focused on trades, the College has added a four-year nursing program and increased its apprenticeships to address shortages in the labour market.

It's also had to contend with helping its students and employees navigate rising living costs.

"It's a complex issue, affordable and attainable housing," Weaver said. "We've actually hired an outreach coordinator to assist with housing needs, as not every student's needs are the same. We will continue to do what we can to address this issue."

International students have been particularly troubled, which make up a significant portion of its student population.

The federal government recently paused the deportation of hundreds of international students from India who were scammed with fake college admission letters in their home country. Many students only learned of the scam once they applied for permanent residency in Canada.

"I am pleased with the decision (the federal government) made on that file," Weaver said. "In terms of Georgian College, we have very strict guidelines for our recruitment and admissions process, and so we work very closely with partners and agents to ensure they are trained and have standards that they have to adhere to if they want to work with Georgian College."

Weaver said the College also has an eye on expansion as it moves into the future, with several projects approved or waiting in the wings to be unveiled later this year.