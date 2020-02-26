BARRIE -- Something huge is brewing in the small community of Oro-Medonte.

A new 200-acre automotive hub called Oro-station is going to be built across the road from Lake Simcoe Regional Airport.

A sold sign is up on the property.

Geoffrey Campbell is behind the massive project

“We are building a state of the art automotive innovation park that consists of research design and engineering facilities and educational opportunities,” he said.

Campbell reminds people, “it is all centred around the automotive industry.”

Once complete, the park will have 700,000 square feet of buildings that will be used for research and a 4.2 km long test track. It will be the only one in Canada.

“Ontario is primarily an automotive province. We are 15% of North America's automotive output, but it is important for the future of the industry that we stay at the forefront of innovation in order to stay competitive in the market,” Campbell added.

The park will allow industry leaders to work on things like autonomous vehicles, alternative fuels and electric vehicles. It will also create as many as 700 new jobs both directly and indirectly.

Georgian College is on board as an educational partner with the project.

“We see this as a tremendous opportunity for our students, an opportunity to enhance their learning experience, experimental learning opportunities and co-op.”