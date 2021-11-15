Georgian College is now offering free menstrual products at all campuses

BARRIE, ONT. -

Georgian College is now offering free menstrual products for students across all seven campuses.

The college recently installed menstrual product dispensers in washrooms, where students can access free pads and tampons.

Ishaan Sachdeva, President of the GCSA at the Barrie Campus, believes that offering free menstrual products will eliminate academic barriers.

"The main goal was to remove the stigma attached to these products," Sachdeva wrote in a press release. "And to be honest with you, I have had friends who have missed their classes in the past while they were menstruating. I think it's really important for GCSA to support these students," he explained.

It's part of an initiative that was implemented by the Ontario government last month so that students don't have to miss school because of their period.

In October, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that the Ontario government had partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart for a three-year contract to provide free menstrual products to students.