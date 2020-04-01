BARRIE -- Georgian College announced it is delaying the start of the summer semester by two weeks.

The decision was made public on Wednesday. The semester will begin on May 19 and last for 12 weeks, with all programs delivered remotely for all students.

On March 13, the college moved to online courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say on-campus lab or practical learning requirements will be done in the last three weeks of August.

They say once it's safe, students will be asked to resume any clinicals and placements that were suspended because of the outbreak.

And graduates will have to put a pause on celebrating their milestone as the June convocation has been postponed.