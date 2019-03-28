Featured
Georgian Bay Township man facing child pornography charges
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 1:56PM EDT
A 51-year-old Georgian Bay Township man is facing child pornography charges.
Police arrested the man after they executed a search warrant at a home in MacTier and seized two electronic devices on Wednesday.
The accused has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.
He is scheduled to be back in court next month.