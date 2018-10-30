Featured
Georgian Bay Township man charged with sexual assault
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:12PM EDT
A Georgian Bay Township man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following an investigation by the OPP.
Police say the alleged assault happened after a golf club tournament in Bracebridge on September 22, 2017. They say the female victim met the 39-year-old man at the tournament and the alleged assault took place afterward at a residence in Muskoka Lakes Township.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on November 6.