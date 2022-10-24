Georgian Bay's rotary clubs join together to walk to end polio

Four hundred red ponchos are there for the asking at the Collingwood South Georgian Bay Rotary Club walk to eradicate polio.

In the 37 years Rotary has been working towards inoculating people against polio on a global scale, local rotary chapters are working at getting people out to support their endeavours.

On World Polio Day, the Collingwood, Collingwood South Georgian Bay and Wasaga Beach rotary clubs will meet in the parking lot behind Northwinds Brewery and walk along First Street, accepting donations along the way.

“We have 25 walkers signed up – but people can just show up – and they do,” said Sue Bragg, president of Collingwood South Georgian Bay Rotary Club, Monday afternoon.

The club has a goal of raising $5,000 for polio vaccinations.

Still, Bragg says Collingwood South Georgian Bay has alreadybegun collecting funds through a charitable auction in Sudbury at the end of September.

“With our other club efforts, we’re raised $1,500 to $1,600 over the course of the year,” said Bragg.