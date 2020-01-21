WASAGA BEACH -- Water levels around Georgian Bay have reached a record high.

Many in the community say action needs to be taken right away.

"This is not a problem unique to our property, it's all of the Great Lakes, it's all of this coastline this is a major, major issue," said Blue Mountains resident Richard Pettit.

The combination of high water levels and strong northerly winds has caused widespread damage to shoreline properties, parks and harbours.

Edward Holley from Sturgeon Point Marina says Georgian Bay has not followed its typical seasonal pattern this year.

"Come fall water goes to its lower point and gets extremely low by mid-winter and then goes back up. This year the water is already high at mid-winter point, so it will be interesting to see the summer will bring," Holley said.

Waterfront property owners say there is no time to waste.

"It's really easy to take a hands-off view of it when it's not your property, but when you're lying in bed at night hearing the waves crashing, it's pretty unnerving," Pettit added.;

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is predicting the lake will drop by a few centimetres next month before rising more in the spring.