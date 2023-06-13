Georgian Bay OPP Marine Patrol on duty

Police netted one impaired boat driver during its Georgian Bay marine patrol blitz.

On patrol between June 2 and 11, Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) checked 69 vehicles during its more than 50 hours on the water.

Officers charged two boat operators for not having enough life jackets on board for the number of occupants.

Nineteen boaters were also warned about a lack of essential safety equipment on their vessels.

Officers conducted their patrol on the Tiny Township Shoreline and the area of Giants Tomb to help reduce the incidence of impaired driving and other alcohol-related offences. General patrols were carried out throughout the Midland, Penetanguishene, Honey Harbour and Tay Township areas.

On the June 3 weekend, six people aboard several boats rafted together on Georgian Bay were rescued by emergency services after they were overcome by carbon monoxide gas possibly caused by an onboard gas-burning appliance.

Marine officers also attended the annual Midland Kids Fishing Derby to provide water safety advice while Thomas P. Coffin video stars Chase is on the Case! And Sonic the Hedgehog entertained the children.