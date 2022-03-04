Georgian Bay General Hospital opens new dialysis unit in Midland
Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) officially opened its new dialysis unit in Midland on Friday.
The dialysis unit had been operating out of the now-closed Penetanguishene site until last month.
The new location offers more space and privacy for patients and state-of-the-art technology.
"When patients have to come here several times a week for dialysis care, and sometimes for four hours of treatment, having a beautiful space to do that within is really important," said GBGH president and CEO Gail Hunt.
The new space currently has nine dialysis stations, with room for up to 12 if needed.
Hunt said the new cost came with a $2 million price tag and would operate six days a week.
The dialysis unit completes about 6,300 visits every year and serves patients from Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township, Tay Township and Christian Island.
