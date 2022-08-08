Georgian Bay Garden Tour is hosting an event in support of Hospice Huronia

The Georgian Bay Garden Tour - with proceeds from ticket sales benefitting the Bereavement Support program at Hospice Huronia - runs Saturday, Aug. 13.

"The Georgian Bay Garden Tour team is so proud to be partnering to support the Hospice Huronia Bereavement Program in 2022. We value the work of Hospice Huronia and wanted to offer our contribution to their respected program," said Kay Hawkins, chairperson of the Georgian Bay Garden Tour team.

This year, a $25 ticket purchase provides a wristband passport to the tours' gardens while also supporting Hospice Huronia's bereavement support program.

The program has seen a huge demand in the last few years and continues to grow to meet those needs.

"It's available and free of charge to community members who have experienced the loss of a loved one," said Hawkins.

This year's tour features 11 local gardens in various styles, featuring everything from rural land to urban courtyards and forested shade gardens.

Some of the tour gardens are also hosting local artisans to enhance the enjoyment of the gardens further. Visitors can do the event on their schedule or in groups.

Hospice Huronia has become better known in the community with the opening of their residential hospice, Tomkins House, in 2020 and continues to offer community programs, like the bereavement support program.

"We're here for people who may be having a difficult time with their grief," said Sarah Clarke, the social worker who coordinates this program. "We offer one-on-one support, a structured group support program and a growing number of informal groups, like a men's group and activities like yoga and art therapy to meet the bereavement needs of people coming to us for support."

Tickets are sold at several locations and online as well.