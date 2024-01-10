BARRIE
Barrie

    • Georgetown man doubles his chances of arrest

    OPP cruiser in this undated file image. OPP cruiser in this undated file image.

    Georgetown driver charged in two separate collisions

    A vehicle in the ditch alerted police to a possible drunk driver on December 28 at around 8 p.m. on McLaughlin Road near the Forks of the Credit Road.

    While provincial police spoke with the driver, they determined he was unable to drive a vehicle due to the impairment of alcohol.

    After arresting him, police received further information indicating the same vehicle had been involved in a fail-to-remain collision on Highway 10 near Olde Base Line Road.

    Police have charged a 37-year-old man from Georgetown with impaired driving charges, dangerous operation and fail-to-remain at the scene of a collision.

    The driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 18 to answer to the charges.

    Police advise drivers if they plan on drinking or consuming drugs, make plans not to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

    If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it.

