Generosity in full swing as South Simcoe Police help build a 'Toy Mountain'

It's the season of giving, and the South Simcoe Police Service is truly getting in the spirit of the season.

On Friday, the service kicked off its 'Weekend of Giving,' holding multiple toy collection efforts throughout the region, with all donations going towards CTV's Toy Mountain campaign.

"I love the snowmen, so I even treated myself," one woman said as she donated decorative toy snowmen. "If I can afford to treat myself with one, then why not, right?"

Officers were stationed outside the Canadian Tire in Bradford from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, collecting as many toys as possible for the families who are registered with Family Connexions. This year approximately 3500 people are relying on the Toy Mountain campaign to have something to open on Christmas morning.

"It's a time of need this time of year like many," said Inspector Henry Geoffroy. "We go into the homes, and it just breaks our heart to see a child that doesn't have that present under the tree. So this is an opportunity to come down here and support Toy Mountain."

Many people either came by specifically to donate to the campaign or dropped something off on their way out of the store after seeing the collection effort underway.

"A lot of people don't have a lot of money for Christmas, so you have to be nice to people and make people happy," one young boy said, who was donating toys alongside his two brothers.

That boy's father says it served as an opportunity to teach his sons a valuable life lesson.

"Honestly, I feel like the spirit of giving is lacking these days, and it was nice to see them want to do it," said dad Alex Belleau. "They actually noticed you before we did."

The police will continue with their collection efforts on Saturday at the following locations in Innisfil:

Canadian Tire – 1455 Innisfil Beach Road

Sobey's – 2080 Jans Boulevard

For more information on the Toy Mountain campaign, click here.