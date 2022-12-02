Generosity in full swing as South Simcoe Police help build a 'Toy Mountain'

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver