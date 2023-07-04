Gearing up for major cycling fundraiser for cancer

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre is gearing up for one of its biggest annual fundraisers later this summer.

The 12th annual Georgian Bay Cycle for Hope is set for August 19. The event features a wide variety of routes for people of all ages and skill levels to support North Simcoe's cancer treatment site.

"I think that it behooves all of us who can do something about this terrible disease to be out there, be active and support a good cause," said Paul Fahey, a four-time participant.

The event started small, but over the years, it has grown to be the area's biggest single-day cycling event, staff with the hospital said.

"All of the money from this event stays entirely local," says Eric Walter, the executive director of the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre. "It supports things that typically aren't available in small towns, small communities like ours."

Over the last 12 years, approximately $500,000 has been raised.

This year there will be five distances to choose from, ranging from a family-friendly outing with minimal requirements to a 100-kilometre journey throughout Georgian Bay.

The funds collected go towards providing transportation and parking to treatments out of town, massage therapy and wig therapy for patients, and mental health supports with no fees.

Terry Hudson has been riding along with her three children for five years in honour of her late husband, who died from cancer in 2018.

"My boys and I have been cycling for him," Hudson, one of the top fundraisers, said. "He was an avid cyclist, and we cycle for him every year to raise money for our local Georgian Bay cancer support centre right here in Penetanguishene."

For more information, you can click here.