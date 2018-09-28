Midland’s Georgian Bay General Hospital officially opened its much anticipated expanded emergency department on Friday.

The hospital’s president and CEO, Gail Hunt said the facility will be able to better serve the 47,000 people who seek treatment there each year.

“Our patient flow is optimized compared to what we had in the past when we were built for only 17,000 visits a year.”

The emergency department is now nearly twice the size of what it was five years ago.

New specialized exam rooms, trauma rooms, and a see-and-treat area are just some of the improvements.

There is also a kid’s zone in the waiting room to help keep children entertained.

The project was completed in three phases at a cost of $14 million.

$6.7 million was raised within the community.

“We are talking about 600 individuals, businesses and service organizations. They have all pitched in together to make this happen,” said Carey Moran, with the GBGH Foundation.

Hospital officials said they will now focus their attention on other improvements needing to be addressed.