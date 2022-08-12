Gas prices to soar Friday

Drivers may have wished they had topped off their tanks yesterday.

A big jump in the price of gas is expected today.

Canadians for Affordable Energy said the cost of gas would rise eight cents a litre. That would climb to just shy of $1.75 at most stations.

The price of gas fell nearly 20 cents-a-litre over a 72-hour period just last week.

Meanwhile, south of the border, gas fell below $4 U.S. a gallon. According to the America Automobile Association, the U.S. national average dropped to $4 a-gallon of regular gas for the first time in four months.