Barrie

    • Gas prices to plummet for long weekend

    Pumping gas. Apr. 4,22 (CTV Northern Ontario/Eric Taschner)

    Hold your horses!

    Or at least reign in your horsepower for another day or two.

    Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, has posted a blast on social media stating gas prices will drop just in time for that trip to the in-laws.

    In all caps, McTeague urges drivers not to fill up their vehicles until Friday.

    He believes gas prices will fall by 6 cents per litre (cpl) or about 149.9/cpl for Barrie, Toronto, the GTA, Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton, London, Niagara, Windsor and most of Ontario.

    Montreal’s drop of 6 cents will see prices drop to 161.9 cpl.

