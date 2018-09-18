Prices at the pumps are expected to dip overnight.

Experts say prices typically slide in the winter months, but this year Ontario drivers can expect better deals as the Ford government does away with taxes.

“We’re seeing carbon taxes coming off, and as a result, you can see prices coming down,” said Georgian College business professor Norm Smith.

Motorists say they need to see more than just a few cents movement to feel any real relief.

“I think it should come down a lot more,” said Barrie resident John Primavera.

Gas price analyst Dan McTeague explains the price of gas is always at the mercy of the market.

According to McTeague, the weaker Canadian dollar also plays a significant role in gas prices, costing Ontarians anywhere between 15 and 17 cents a litre.