Gas and dash under investigation in Cookstown

Police are investigating an alleged gas and dash in Cookstown involving a possibly stolen vehicle.

Police say a man driving a black Dodge Caravan pumped more than $100 worth of gas at the Shell Gas station on King Street North on Wed., May 18, around 5:20 p.m. and took off without paying.

They say the driver left in a "dangerous manner and fled northbound on County Road 27 at a high rate of speed."

South Simcoe Police say the licence plate on the van did not belong to the vehicle.

They ask anyone with information to contact the police at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311, extension 1401 or via email.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.