BARRIE -- Barrie police are hoping to find a man accused of filling a large garbage bin with loot at a Tim Hortons store that he allegedly broke into late last week.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance inside the Barrie store on Dunlop Street East on Dec. 13, around 11:30 p.m. He can be seen grabbing the black trash can and dragging it into an area not shown on the footage.

Police say he spent around 15 to 20 minutes inside the store and took several items, including cash.

They say he was last seen hauling the bin full of stolen goods south on Bayfield Street from the Five-Points intersection in the downtown area.

Officers said when he left the store, there were a lot of vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

They are hoping to track down the suspect who is a white man, around 30-years-old, with a white partial beard or goatee. He wore a white bandana on his face, a blue baseball hat with a red Timber Mart logo, a beige hooded jacket, beige pants and blue-grey wool gloves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.