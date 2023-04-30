Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end

Barrie fire crews tended to a fiery scene late Saturday night after a fire broke out at a house.

Barrie Fire was called to the scene at around 10:45 p.m. on Cundles Road East.

Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.

Barrie Fire said it believes residents' smoking caused the fire.

All of the occupants were able to get out without injuries.

An estimated amount of damage is unknown as of this time.