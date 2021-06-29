Advertisement
Garage fire in Adjala-Tosorontio destroys SUV
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:53PM EDT
Adjala Tosorontio fight a garage fire on June 29, 2021 that left an SUV completely destroyed. (Courtesy: Adjala Tosorontio Fire Department)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire officials in Adjala-Tosorontio worked to extinguish this garage fire on County Road 1 Tuesday evening.
Crews were called just before 7:30 and found heavy smoke and flames throughout the garage attached to the home.
Officials say a vehicle within the garage was completely destroyed in the blaze.
Damages are estimated at $70,000 and no one was injured.
RELATED IMAGES