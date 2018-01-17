

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne helped cut the ribbon on the region’s new cardiac care program during a campaign-style stop in Barrie.

Wynne delivered remarks at the grand opening for the state-of-the-art cardiac intervention unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday morning.

She made her remarks alongside Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Minister Eric Hoskins.

“We know the first 90 minutes are critical. That’s why we are supporting the new Cardiac Intervention Unit at RVH. Simply put, it will give patients in Barrie and across North Simcoe Muskoka a better chance not only at surviving, but getting back on their feet and back home to their family and friends," Wynne said in a statement.

The unit started providing diagnostic heart procedures on Jan. 9. Officials say the unit could save 3,600 heart patients every year.

Before now, heart patients would have to travel south of Barrie for cardiac care.

"When it comes to the heart, time is muscle. Having advanced cardiac services available closer to home will not only be a game changer for heart patients in our region, it will be a lifesaver," President and CEO Janice Skott said in a statement.

The unit is part of a partnership between RVH and Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket. Southlake has one of the largest cardiac care programs in the province.

The unit will provide even more advanced heart procedures in September.

With just five months before the provincial election, the premier didn’t shy away from talking up her government’s commitments to healthcare in the region.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, Hoskins, and Simcoe County Warden and Simcoe North MPP candidate Gerry Marshall all spoke at length about Wynne’s accomplishments.

But her cabinet is about to undergo a facelift. Wynne is expected to announce a shuffle of several key positions on Wednesday afternoon.

Hoskins joked that he wasn’t part of the cabinet shift.