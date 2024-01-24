BARRIE
Barrie

    • G2 driver tagged speeding 135km/h in posted 80 zone: OPP

    A tow truck driver secures a pickup truck on the flat bed of his truck on Simcoe County Road 27 in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A tow truck driver secures a pickup truck on the flat bed of his truck on Simcoe County Road 27 in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Provincial police say an officer tagged a pickup truck speeding 135 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone in Tiny Township.

    According to police, the driver, a 23-year-old from Midland with a G2 licence, was nabbed travelling along Simcoe County Road 27 Wednesday afternoon.

    The novice driver was charged with stunt driving for travelling over 50 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone, which came with an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

    A tow truck arrived to load up the pickup truck and haul it to an impound yard for two weeks at the owner's expense due to the stunt driving charge.

    Police say the driver was also charged with speeding and not having an insurance card.

