G2 driver nabbed speeding 57km/h over limit on slick roads in Mono: OPP
Police say a G2 driver was nabbed travelling at excessive speeds on slick roads through the Town of Mono.
According to Dufferin OPP, an officer clocked the novice driver speeding 137 kilometres per hour in a posted 80-kilometre zone along Highway 10 Thursday.
"Roads are slippery today. Adjust your speed accordingly," provincial police noted.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The driver faces a stunt driving charge, which carries a licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.
On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of central Ontario, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous road conditions.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
Hopes fading to find survivors at Adiyaman apartment building in Turkiye
At an apartment building in the city of Adiyaman in southeastern Turkiye, the sound of excavation equipment is constant as rescuers tirelessly search for earthquake survivors. But as the hours tick by, hope of saving more people is fading.
Atlantic
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A Halifax university student on trial for killing a fellow student during a drug deal has completed his testimony after four days in the witness box.
-
As Ottawa plans to hike health funding, families say system doesn't learn from errors
Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would add $46 billion in new spending over ten years for the country's health-care systems. But some families -- along with some patient safety teachers and advocates -- say Canada's patchwork of quality-reviews systems need deep reforms to ensure that money is well spent.
-
Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the Maritimes
A fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Ottawa
-
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
-
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
-
Heavy rain, wind expected to continue throughout the day in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is getting some wet, windy weather on Thursday that’s expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening and could cause localized flooding in some areas.
Kitchener
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
Crews battle fire at a commercial building in Cambridge
An active fire at a working commercial building Thursday afternoon in Cambridge had firefighters from five stations working to gain control of the situation.
-
Turikye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
London
-
St. Thomas in running for 2500 job EV battery plant: Analyst
Growing indications Volkswagen, and perhaps some other automakers, have their eyes on a 323-hectare (800 acres) parcel of land north of St. Thomas.
-
Streams and rivers expected to rise due to rain and warmer temperatures: UTRCA
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) expects streams and rivers to rise beginning Thursday afternoon and into Friday.
-
Walkerton, Ont. company fined $75,000 after seven workers injured on the job
A Walkerton agriculture company has been fined $75,000 after seven workers were injured, one critically, following the collapse of roof trusses.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Windsor
-
$47K worth of drugs seized during Windsor bust
A loaded gun and $47,000 worth of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine were seized during a drug bust near Devonshire Heights.
-
Active police investigation underway east of downtown
Windsor police have launched an investigation into an assault near Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Road.
-
Windsor police reveal identity of murderer in 1971 cold case
Windsor police are publicly identifying the man responsible the murder of a six-year-old girl over 50 years ago.
Calgary
-
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
-
Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.
-
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi returning to Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary fans of 'Shazam' have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Saskatoon
-
$10M lawsuit launched over plan to bring professional soccer team to Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Man dies on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre
A 20-year-old man died in remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Wednesday, according to the ministry of corrections.
-
Crash near Kerrobert, Sask. leaves 3-year-old girl dead
A 3-year-old girl has died after a minivan and SUV collided on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
Improvements made to Edmonton's collision-reporting centres, operator says
The Edmonton Police Service and Accident Support Services International (ASSI) say changes have been made to improve Edmonton's Collision Reporting Centres (CRC).
-
New charges laid against convicted Edmonton child sex offenders
Two Edmonton men previously convicted of child sexual offences have been accused of new abuse.
Vancouver
-
Re-funding the police? No plan for Vancouver to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with cops
As Vancouver is set to expand a program that pairs officers with psychiatric nurses, critics remain concerned by the continued reliance on police to respond to mental health calls and the city's decision to prioritize increasing police funding.
-
Coquitlam RCMP hope to reunite missing wakeboards, rings, photo album with rightful owners
Mounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album.
-
2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.