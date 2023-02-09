G2 driver nabbed speeding 57km/h over limit on slick roads in Mono: OPP

Police say a G2 driver was nabbed travelling at excessive speeds on slick roads through the Town of Mono.

According to Dufferin OPP, an officer clocked the novice driver speeding 137 kilometres per hour in a posted 80-kilometre zone along Highway 10 Thursday.

"Roads are slippery today. Adjust your speed accordingly," provincial police noted.

The driver faces a stunt driving charge, which carries a licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of central Ontario, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous road conditions.