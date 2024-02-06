G2 driver nabbed speeding 136km/h in 60 zone in Midland

BARRIE
    An officer pulls over a vehicle allegedly clocked speeding 136km/h as indicated on the radar device in Midland, Ont., on Mon., Feb. 5, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) An officer pulls over a vehicle allegedly clocked speeding 136km/h as indicated on the radar device in Midland, Ont., on Mon., Feb. 5, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    A novice driver was handed a licence suspension for allegedly speeding over double the posted limit in Midland.

    Provincial police say the G2 driver was clocked travelling 136 kilometres per hour along a posted 60 zone on Balm Beach Road Monday night.

    The motorist faces a stunt driving charge.

    The vehicle was also towed away to an impound yard as a result of the offence at the owner's expense.

    Stunt driving is an automatic charge for any motorist caught speeding 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the posted limit is less than 80 km/h.

    Motorists charged with stunt driving are subject to an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

