G2 driver charged with speeding on highway in Oro-Medonte

Police charged a young driver with stunt driving on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte over the long weekend.

According to provincial police, the 18-year-old G2 driver was travelling 158 km/h through the posted 100km/h zone.

Officers were out in full force conducting the long weekend seatbelt campaign that started Friday and ends Monday.

Police say they were enforcing speed limits when the driver from Bowmanville was stopped.

Her licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

A stunt driving charge in Ontario results in an immediate licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.