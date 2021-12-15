Further restrictions coming to Simcoe Muskoka amid surging COVID-19 cases

The health unit is preparing to implement further restrictions on social gatherings and capacity limits on certain businesses as COVID-19 case counts surge across Simcoe Muskoka.

"This is certainly a major setback for us," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

In a media release, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit stated that "two-dose vaccination status cannot be relied upon for protection against the Omicron variant."

The region's top doctor said the province's decision to ease restrictions heading into the colder weather "contributed to the higher case counts and more hospitalizations locally."

Dr. Gardner noted he intends to issue the orders this week "if the provincial government does not announce broad province-wide restrictions and other public health measures to stem the rise of Omicron."

Dr. Gardner said the restrictions would include a reduced capacity limit of 50 per cent for certain businesses and no more than 10 individuals at a social gathering indoors.

The release stated that the new restrictions would come into effect Monday if issued.

"The potential for a very large wave coming in short order because of the Omicron variant I am prepared to proceed with this type of order. In fact, I am prepared to do so this week," Dr. Gardner said.

Health experts say the new COVID-19 variant is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in the province.

Dr. Gardner remarked the number of possible Omicron cases has jumped from seven last week to 26.

"Some are travel-related, some are not," the medical officer of health said. "In fact, we are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in Simcoe Muskoka, and it will quickly rise in its proportion relative to all of our cases and take over."

Dr. Gardner said the number of vaccination clinics would increase to get shots into as many arms as possible, adding that a third dose would be necessary to help protect against the Omicron variant.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES FOR WEDNESDAY

The health unit reports 108 COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday in Simcoe Muskoka.

There are 886 active infections and 21 hospitalizations in the region.

Of the new cases, 57 are among unvaccinated residents.

There are 43 active outbreaks in the region, including 34 in schools.

Some school boards in Ontario have instructed students to bring their personal belongings home for the winter break, which begins on Monday, in the event schools shift to virtual learning.

During his update on Wednesday, Dr. Gardner said that keeping schools open was important for students' mental health.

However, he noted that keeping schools open following the two-week break remains to be seen.

"The question that will remain will be our ability to safely open them [schools] again after the holiday season," he said.

Students started bringing home rapid COVID-19 screening kits that Dr. Gardner said should be used over the holidays.

"We have a very uncertain future with regards to the Omicron variant," he concluded.