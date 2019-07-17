

Severe weather blanketed many parts of the region on Wednesday with sporadic downpours, strong winds and, just north of Barrie, sightings of funnel clouds.

Environment Canada has weather statements in place for areas throughout Simcoe County for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Geoff Coulson, tells CTV News that the heat and wind are creating favourable conditions for funnel clouds. However, he says that the storms are weaker than those that produce tornadic activity. Coulson confirms it is not considered a tornado until it touches the ground.

This rapidly changing weather could continue through the evening.

As the heat continues across our area, Environment Canada could issue a heat warning by Friday.

