Fundraiser looks to bring service dogs to the classrooms

A helping hand for students in school can come in many different ways, but a fundraiser in Barrie is looking to ensure one of those is with our four-legged friends.

COPE Service Dogs held a walk on Sunday to raise proceeds for its 'Canines in the Classroom' program, which helps students struggling with mental and physical disabilities.

The program allows students facing barriers to train a service dog, building a life-long bond in the process.

"I've learned how to be a better leader and properly train dogs," said Matteo Embrack, a former Canine in the Classroom student. "You can help someone who really needs help and get a friend who will always be there for you."

COPE Service Dogs hopes events like the one on Sunday will help the organization reach $50,000 for the program.