Fun for the whole family as Innisfil Farmers' Market returns

The sun was shining Thursday as a seasonal staple returned to the Innisfil community.

For the first time this year, the Innisfil Farmers' Market welcomed patrons on Thursday afternoon. Once again, it will be held at the Stroud Innisfil Community Centre Arena parking lot. The venue serves as a critical way to support the local economy.

"Supporting local farmers is the way to go," said Sophia Siachos, the market's co-chair. "Food sustainability is something that we really are working towards, so coming to your local farmers' market and supporting your local farmers and food producers is absolutely crucial."

This year, the market has between 30 and 50 vendors. To incentivize people of all ages to attend, various activities are often held that change weekly. On Monday, there was a fake cow that could be milked, teaching others about that unique process.

"We've got lots of live music every single week," said Siachos "We have so many different things that you wouldn't typically find and because we are a true farmers' market we've got all the fresh veggies [and] all the farmers that you can build relationships with."

This is the 14th year for the Innisfil Farmers' Market, which moved locations to the Stroud Innisfil Community Centre Arena a couple of years ago.

"We have lots of cultural-diversity products, lots of really awesome vendors, something for everybody really," said Siachos.

The market will be held every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.