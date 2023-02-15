Fun and free classes for seniors in South Simcoe
What's better than a cooking class with a Red Seal Chef who lets you take the dinner home?
A gnome-painting class, that's what.
Thanks to a joint funding model between the provincial and federal government's New Horizons for Seniors grant, South Simcoe's CONTACT Community Services is proud to offer both options.
"Chef Cheryl Nuttal brings the ingredients, and everyone makes the meal. Then they get a container and an apron to take home and enjoy the meal," said Brenda Pufek, CONTACT's engagement and development officer.
The cooking class is being offered at the Alliston Legion Branch 171 every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Running from February through to mid-April, half-a-dozen free classes are being offered throughout South Simcoe, including Alliston and Everett, Angus, Bradford, Innisfil and Tottenham.
Classes include both the gnome-painting, and the cooking course, as well as:
- Home alone first-aid
- Anti-fraud
- Ukulele classes
- Grand sing-a-long
- Virtual yoga
Pufek says space is limited for each session. Please register by email.
