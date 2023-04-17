Fully loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs seized in Barrie

Police say officers seized a fully-loaded semi-automatic weapon while investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Barrie.

Officers arrested the driver and passenger after checking out the vehicle parked on a side street north of Dunlop Street West and east of Eccles Street North on Sunday morning.

Police say officers also found suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash.

The driver, a 35-year-old Brampton man, and the passenger, a 40-year-old Barrie man, face a slew of firearms, drug possession and drug trafficking offences.

Both men were held in police custody in Barrie to await a bail hearing.