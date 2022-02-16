Fuel spill shuts down portion of Highway 400 in Barrie
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie were shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer crashed, causing a fuel spill.
Crews were called to Highway 400 at Dunlop Street early Wednesday morning.
Carrie Clark, deputy fire chief for Barrie Fire, said that a tractor-trailer hit the shoulder and spun out, causing a fuel leak on the highway.
All traffic was temporarily diverted at Dunlop Street as crews clean up the spill and debris.
OPP opened up a left lane shortly after 8 a.m.
Barrie Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy, hazardous weather on the way for much of central Ontario
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate tops 5 per cent for first time in 30 years
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation topped five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years.
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 12 of Beijing Olympics
Canada couldn't reach the podium early Wednesday, but Jennifer Jones and her curling team won a crucial match against the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.
Emergencies Act dismissed as scare tactic by some Ottawa protesters
Members of the Ottawa blockade that has kept the capital at a standstill for nearly three full weeks are calling the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
Police describe deadly shooting inside east-end Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Police are describing a fatal shooting at an east-end Toronto high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
Atlantic
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
New Brunswick man made $75,000 donation to Freedom Convoy
It appears a New Brunswick business owner has made the largest Canadian donation to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa.
-
'It just feels like more of the same': Families affected by N.S. mass shooting frustrated by inquiry so far
Nick Beaton and others affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting say they feel abandoned by a process they feel hasn’t provided them with the answers they need.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of Wednesday
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
-
Charest's integrity questioned amid rumours of Conservative leadership run
Those who see Jean Charest as the head of the Conservative Party of Canada should think twice, according to the PQ and QS.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says he believes police will 'start to take action' on trucker protest
With the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa reaching its 20th day and the city's police service under new command, all eyes are turning to when and how police will move to end the occupation.
-
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
-
Special weather statement in effect for Ottawa
A mixed bag of winter weather is headed towards the capital, and periods of heavy rain and snow are expected over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa.
Toronto
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'It ain't over:' COVID-19 won't become an endemic until the world is vaccinated
On this week's episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with two experts, a professor of immunology and a special advisor with the World Health Organization, about when this pandemic will become endemic.
-
Police to provide update on human remains investigation in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on human remains found in Oshawa last November.
-
Stolen trailer full of guns found in Peel Region, police determining if anything still missing
A trailer stolen in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend has been recovered, along with a large quantity of firearms that were inside it.
Kitchener
-
Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them
Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.
-
Special weather statement in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most communities across southwestern Ontario with a messy mix of wintry weather expected to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday morning.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
London
-
Crash near Ilderton, Ont. sends snowmobile operator to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A snowmobile operator suffered life-threatening injuries following a late night collision near Ilderton, Ont. Tuesday.
-
Workers at Dr. Oetker in London, Ont. on strike
Unionized workers at the Dr. Oetker frozen pizza plant in south London, Ont. are on the picket line.
-
Serious crash on Highway 4 south of Hensall, Ont. under investigation
Huron OPP are investigating a serious collision near Hensall, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after the second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Windsor
-
Up to 25mm of rain, 15 cm of snow possible as storm heads towards Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says a “messy mix of wintery weather” is expected in the Windsor area, starting on Wednesday evening.
-
Windsor airport will soon be able to receive international flights
The federal government says in about two weeks more airports will be able to receive international flights, including Windsor’s airport.
-
Researchers to study the winter mysteries of the Great Lakes ecosystem
Dozens of researchers from across Canada and the U.S. are embarking on a first-of-its-kind study in the Great Lakes region this week to uncover the mysteries of what lies beneath the surface during the winter months.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
Saskatoon
-
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
-
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
-
Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died
Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
Oilers beat Kings 5-2 to remain unbeaten under Woodcroft
Kailer Yamamoto scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:46 left and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated under new coach Jay Woodcroft with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
-
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Vancouver
-
At least $1.1 million donated by British Columbians to ‘Freedom Convoy’
Thousands of British Columbians opened their wallets to support the truckers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” according to data leaked when an American fundraising platform was hacked.
-
B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, but vaccine passport to stay
Packed stadiums, indoor weddings, busy nightclubs and big family gatherings are returning to British Columbia.
-
Tourism industry hopes eased travel requirements will help rebuild, boost traveller confidence
An easing of travel restrictions coming into effect at the end of month is leading to some renewed optimism in the struggling tourism and travel industry, along with hope even more changes may be on the way.