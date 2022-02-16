Fuel spill shuts down portion of Highway 400 in Barrie

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie were shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer crashed, causing a fuel spill.

Crews were called to Highway 400 at Dunlop Street early Wednesday morning.

Carrie Clark, deputy fire chief for Barrie Fire, said that a tractor-trailer hit the shoulder and spun out, causing a fuel leak on the highway.

All traffic was temporarily diverted at Dunlop Street as crews clean up the spill and debris.

OPP opened up a left lane shortly after 8 a.m.