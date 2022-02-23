Fuel spill shuts down HWY 400 northbound lanes in Oro Medonte
On Wednesday morning, a tractor-trailer carrying fuel crashed along highway 400 in Oro Medonte.
According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer left the road at about 1:30 a.m. rolling over into a ditch.
Police say no one was seriously injured.
Northbound lanes on Highway 400 at County Road 93 are closed as crews attend the fuel spill.
The lane closures are expected to last several hours.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area.
