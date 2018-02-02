

CTV Barrie





Some people living in Oro-Medonte are upset over a plan to build a medical marijuana facility.

Lindsay Walker has lived in Oro-Medonte since she was a child. The property adjacent to hers on Line 7has been vacant her whole life, but now a Toronto developer wants to build a 20,000 square-foot medical marijuana plant.

“I'm looking at a facility next door with security and lights 24/7,” she says.

Walker says she only found out about the plant after seeing surveyors on the property. She said it took weeks of contacting the town to find out what was going on.

“Not a lot of people know about it. You know, trying to get answers from the township is like pulling teeth.”

However, the town says it's not under any obligation to tell residents about it. In the end, Health Canada gives approval to these types of facilities.

“They have complete jurisdiction in that area. We as a municipality do not have any say in the matter,” says Mayor Harry Hughes.

If Health Canada gives a developer a licence to build a facility, the township just gets a notification that it's happening.

“So consultation isn't something that would work, however we do have the ability to notify,” says Hughes.

The township does have to approve a building permit before, which includes a site plan, before any construction can begin.

If it is approved, construction could begin in the spring.