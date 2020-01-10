BARRIE -- As construction on Innisfil Street in Barrie drags on, the frustration level of business owners in the area grows.

What was supposed to be completed by now could take another six more months.

"My business has suffered terribly," complains business owner Tom Brittain. "Without driveby traffic, people aren't coming in, and it's not just about my business. There are five businesses in this plaza, and we are all suffering."

The city started work to replace a culvert in July with a finish date of November, but that has come and gone.

The City of Barrie says the project ran into some problems with the dewatering system discharge.

The city's senior project manager says studies of the area showed no contaminated materials or soils here. Even so, water being pumped out of the site has to be treated before going into the city's sanitary sewer system.

According to the city, effluent from the construction site now meets required standards and construction is moving ahead again, but the project will not be completed for months.

"The contractor is working six to seven days a week to try and expedite the project," said Tawnya Guchin, City of Barrie.

The city does not expect the road to reopen until summer.