BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police say a driver who hit a woman walking her dog Monday morning hadn’t scraped the frost off their vehicle—a move that may have been a factor in the crash.

It happened just before 8:15 a.m. along Cundles Road West between Kozlov Street and Lillian Crescent.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The dog was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

Police remind drivers to always properly rid vehicles of frost before rolling out on cold mornings, so they have a clear view.