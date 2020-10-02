BARRIE, ONT. -- It might be time to consider turning the furnace on with temperatures dipping near or below the freezing mark overnight Saturday.

CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby, says we are in for patchy frost Friday night with a chance of showers. "Time to pull in the dock and winterize [the] cottage," he says.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for parts of Simcoe County Friday, suggesting covering up outdoor plants.

"Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops," explains the weather agency.

Fair skies and a high of 11 C are forecast for Saturday with more showers expected throughout the weekend.