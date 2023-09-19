Barrie

    • Frost advisory issued as overnight temps dip to near freezing

    It's time to cover your vulnerable plants and perhaps grab an extra blanket as overnight temperatures fall near freezing under clear skies.

    Environment Canada issued a frost advisory Tuesday, noting the chilly conditions would last into Wednesday morning.

    "Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," the national weather agency added.

    The cooler weather won't last long, with daytime highs on Wednesday forecasted to hit double-digits, sitting around 20C for most of Simcoe Muskoka under sunny skies.

    On Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will climb to the low 20s, with plenty of sunshine.

    The frost advisory is issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.

