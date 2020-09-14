BARRIE, ONT. -- We're still a week away to the official start to fall, but with a frost advisory in effect, it's safe to say summer is over.

Monday's high will hit 15 C with sunny skies in the Barrie area before plummeting to hover around the freezing mark overnight.

The frost advisory is in effect for much of the region overnight into Tuesday morning.

Good idea to cover up the plants.

The frosty forecast will warm-up with Tuesday's high settling around 20 C with mainly sunny skies and Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week at 24 C before temps take another dip.

The first official day of fall is Tuesday, Sept. 22.