From Riverdance to Barrie: How Irish dance has evolved
Not surprisingly, St. Patrick's Day is the busiest day of the year for Irish dancers.
Dancers from the Hamilton School of Irish Dance in Barrie spent hours preparing their routines to perform various shows around Simcoe County.
"It's the one day of the year that Irish dancing is very, very much appreciated by everybody, and they get to share it in a different way than typically we do at competitions," said Hamilton Irish Dance School instructor and owner Deirdre Hamilton.
Hamilton was formerly the lead in Riverdance before opening her school in Barrie and knows firsthand how much the sport has evolved.
"Real traditional Irish dancing was very different than what it looks like today. But it's evolved over time, and as athletes and performers get stronger, you know everyone is always pushing the boundaries of what can be done physically," Hamilton said.
Irish dance is no easy task.
Hamilton said many top dancers train with personal trainers and strength and conditioning coaches.
"We dance at least four times a week, and I understand how athletes they train four times a week in the gym or something like that. I don't think they understand the endurance that we have is just as similar as theirs," said Hamilton Irish dancer Alexandra Sinyanskiy.
There are two styles of Irish dance.
The first is soft shoe which is lively, with lots of jumps and high kicks with similarities to ballet.
The second style is called hard shoe, which is very strong and powerful, with lots of loud noise and is similar to tap dance.
The dancer's ages range from as young as five to adult. Hamilton says you don't have to be Irish to be an Irish dancer.
"It used to be, you know, people felt like they needed an Irish connection to be involved in Irish dance, but really these days, it's for anybody. Riverdance and Lord of the dance and all those great shows made it so visible to everybody," said Hamilton.
Next, the Hamilton Irish dancers are preparing for upcoming local competitions and the World and North American Irish dance Championships, where they will represent Canada.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
Atlantic
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
Montreal
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
MindGeek's new owner vows 'public and transparent ownership' after Pornhub controversy
An Ottawa lawyer used to defending people from serious criminal allegations is now hoping to write a new chapter in the story about the world's largest — and highly controversial — porn site.
-
'Slap in the face': Trans activist targeted by Quebec-funded women's rights group
A transgender activist is speaking out after a Quebec-funded women's rights group targeted her on Twitter, misgendering her repeatedly and calling her a 'violent man.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol
Ottawa's police unions are standing by officers' use of the 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys after it sparked backlash, and say those opposed to the symbol are trying to 'push personal agendas' and create division between police and the community.
-
St. Patrick's Day turns Ottawa green with celebrations and traditions
The luck of the Irish was celebrated in Ottawa on Friday as pubs opened early and filled up quickly.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
Picking up a passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport? How to avoid an $85 ticket
An Ontario man was shocked to get a notice for an $85 fine for trespassing after picking up a relative at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Man accused of shooting fireworks at Peel police stations arrested in Saskatchewan
A man accused of shooting fireworks at three Peel police stations earlier this week has been arrested.
Kitchener
-
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green after thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
-
Eric Amaral’s death in prison deemed not suspicious
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Eric Amaral’s death at Warkworth Institution is considered not suspicious.
-
7 victims connected to senior public school teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference
Waterloo regional police say there are seven victims involved in an ongoing investigation into a Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.
London
-
As Thames Pool faces permanent closure — another London, Ont. pool also at flood risk
An online campaign to save Thames Pool from permanent closure is gaining momentum, however, CTV News London has learned that another public pool near the river faces similar risks from fluctuating water levels.
-
Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
-
‘It shows London is a diverse city’: Ramadan Marketplace helps Muslim community prepare for the holy month
A section of White Oaks mall is being used to highlight Ramadan with multiple local vendors showcasing cultural foods and clothing this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins shovels away amid expected 50 cm snowfall
Not exactly an unexpected sight, but certainly more snow than people in Timmins wanted to see Friday morning.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex continues to benefit from battery plant
“When you think about the level of diligence a company like Stellantis or LG does before they locate a facility anywhere, for them to have selected Windsor for their new production facilities really says a lot about the community,” said Ron Harker, President of Convoy Technologies.
-
IN PICTURES: St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Many residents and pets were decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday.
-
Nine replica firearms recovered after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police recovered nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
Calgary
-
Convertible crashes into concrete barrier near Dalhousie LRT station
It was a close call for a convertible on Crowchild Friday.
-
Teen shot officers, then mother after she tried to take his gun: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Saskatoon
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
'They saved lives that day': 2 Saskatoon men given Award of Merit from fire department
Two Saskatoon men were recognized for their actions that saved lives in late 2022.
-
'It’s definitely tough': Sask. producers gear up for calving season
As calving season ramps up, the Government of Saskatchewan reminds producers to keep safety top of mind, declaring March 12-18 Agriculture Safety Week.
Edmonton
-
Teen shot officers, then mother after she tried to take his gun: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Gun violence changing the nature of policing: experts
A day after two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty, two former police officers say growing gun violence is changing the nature of police work.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
-
B.C. director behind 'Riceboy Sleeps' drew from personal experience for acclaimed film
Anthony Shim's “Riceboy Sleeps” tells the story of a young Korean boy and his mother immigrating to B.C. in the ‘90s. He describes the film as semi-autobiographical, inspired by his own personal journey.
-
1 person taken to hospital in serious condition after Pitt Meadows crash
At least one person was taken to hospital after what are officials are calling a "serious vehicle incident" in Pitt Meadows Friday afternoon.