BARRIE -- Many residents were caught off guard Saturday morning, waking up to the bitter-cold temperatures throughout Simcoe County.

It was minus 22 without the wind chill.

Dave Phillips, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist, says it was interesting conditions because, "we didn't have any wind chill; the air is fairly calm, so the air temperatures and the wind chill are really the same under those conditions."

It’s the coldest day the city of Barrie has had in seven weeks. pic.twitter.com/OAtHAAUugJ — Rob Cooper (@robcooperctv) February 8, 2020

Many social services opening their doors to give many a warm place to go; providing a reprieve from the cold.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army in Barrie were expecting as many as 200 people for lunch on Saturday afternoon. The David Busby Centre in downtown Barrie also opened its doors, supporting the city's most vulnerable.

"Most people come here right away because it's so cold, and they need somewhere to be safe," says Christine with the David Busby Centre. She adds the centre has 42 beds but can take as many as 65 people on frigid nights, "so as soon as we open up, were bumping."

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 17 overnight, but on Sunday, it should get back more favourable conditions with a high of minus 1.

The average temperature at this time of the year is a high of minus 3. The record high was set in 1872 at 8.9 degrees.