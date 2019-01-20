

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





Extreme-cold warnings continued stretched into Sunday, as a bitterly cold arctic air mass moved across the region with temperatures falling near minus 40 with the wind chill.

In downtown Barrie, streets were scarce as people opted to stay indoors to keep warm. Anyone brave enough to be outdoors, weren’t outside for too long.



“The wind is just brutal,” said a Barrie resident. “I'm going to go back home and stay where it is nice and warm. I've got about four or five layers on so that's the way I keep warm.”

While it was cold, some people decided to head out on Lake Simcoe to go ice fishing. One angler says it’s all about being prepared.

“Well I've got a heater” he said. “So that keeps me warm and I dress warm. As long as you dress appropriately it's all good.”

The YMCA and public libraries in Innisfil were designated as warming stations to keep people out of the frigid conditions. Local shelters across our region tell CTV News the extreme cold means they are at over capacity.

On chilly days like today, towing companies are in high demand.

The owner of Graves Towing, Greg Graves, says he expects Monday will be a repeat of Sunday.

“On Monday morning you will find when people are counting on their cars they may let them down,” said Graves. “So if a person could plug their block heaters in at least your car would stand a chance to starting if it does require a boost.”

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to warm up on Tuesday.