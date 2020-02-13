TORONTO -- Several hundred mourners have gathered at a Toronto funeral home to celebrate the life of a four-year-old who died at a conservation area.

Keira Kagan's family remembers her as a smart, witty girl who loved poems, rap and unicorns.

Police found the girl's body next to her father's at the base of an escarpment in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area on Sunday night.

Police say the girl and her father, Robin Brown, went missing on Sunday afternoon after they went hiking.

Police launched a massive search of the area during a snow and freezing rain storm.

Keira's mother and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide that took place amid a lengthy custody battle.

Halton regional police say they are not investigating the deaths as homicides "at this point."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.